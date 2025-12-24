- Growth
Trades:
292
Profit Trades:
232 (79.45%)
Loss Trades:
60 (20.55%)
Best trade:
40.00 USD
Worst trade:
-106.97 USD
Gross Profit:
532.93 USD (53 176 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 034.75 USD (103 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (29.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.36 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
27.84%
Max deposit load:
117.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
267
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.65
Long Trades:
287 (98.29%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-1.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-743.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-743.33 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
501.82 USD
Maximal:
768.06 USD (100.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (768.06 USD)
By Equity:
89.66% (391.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|258
|XAGUSD
|34
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-537
|XAGUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-54K
|XAGUSD
|3.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
