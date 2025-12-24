SignalsSections
Guilherme Roberto Albrecht

Gold Scaper PRO

Guilherme Roberto Albrecht
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -100%
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
292
Profit Trades:
232 (79.45%)
Loss Trades:
60 (20.55%)
Best trade:
40.00 USD
Worst trade:
-106.97 USD
Gross Profit:
532.93 USD (53 176 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 034.75 USD (103 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (29.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.36 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
27.84%
Max deposit load:
117.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
267
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.65
Long Trades:
287 (98.29%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-1.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.30 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-743.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-743.33 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
501.82 USD
Maximal:
768.06 USD (100.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (768.06 USD)
By Equity:
89.66% (391.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 258
XAGUSD 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -537
XAGUSD 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -54K
XAGUSD 3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.00 USD
Worst trade: -107 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -743.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 00:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 21:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
