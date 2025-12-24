- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
3.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-3.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
12.34 EUR (1 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.44 EUR (522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (6.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.80 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
98.92%
Max deposit load:
0.95%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.59
Expected Payoff:
1.11 EUR
Average Profit:
1.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.32 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
2.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 EUR
Maximal:
3.37 EUR (1.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.09% (3.33 EUR)
By Equity:
1.85% (5.63 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.84 EUR
Worst trade: -3 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.32 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.43 × 115
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.17 × 303
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.79 × 47
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.89 × 123
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.83 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|6.00 × 2
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|6.57 × 49
|
ECMarkets-Server
|6.74 × 189
|
Swissquote-Server
|7.11 × 74
|
OctaFX-Real2
|7.44 × 18
Торговля использует мартингейл и сетку.
После удвоения депозита, рекомендуется снятие прибыли.
После удвоения депозита, рекомендуется снятие прибыли.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
309
EUR
EUR
3
100%
8
87%
99%
3.58
1.11
EUR
EUR
2%
1:500