Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Best trade:
6.07 GBP
Worst trade:
-49.59 GBP
Gross Profit:
8.71 GBP (636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63.01 GBP (1 087 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.71 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.71 GBP (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.61
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
9.71%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
33 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.14
Expected Payoff:
-13.58 GBP
Average Profit:
4.36 GBP
Average Loss:
-31.51 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-62.23 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.23 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.30 GBP
Maximal:
62.90 GBP (8.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.65% (62.62 GBP)
By Equity:
1.19% (6.67 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-70
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-451
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.07 GBP
Worst trade: -50 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.71 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.23 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
