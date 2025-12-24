- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
48 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
36 (42.86%)
Best trade:
11.55 USD
Worst trade:
-14.70 USD
Gross Profit:
102.36 USD (5 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.46 USD (2 640 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (13.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.97 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
63.81%
Max deposit load:
100.38%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.58
Long Trades:
23 (27.38%)
Short Trades:
61 (72.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-1.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-31.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.41 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
21.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
32.18 USD (13.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.03% (32.18 USD)
By Equity:
17.32% (111.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|75
|XAUUSD
|9
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|18
|XAUUSD
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-399
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.55 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 38
|
XMGlobal-Real 251
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.17 × 103
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.20 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.50 × 10
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.53 × 141
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.78 × 54
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.92 × 26
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
651
USD
USD
1
0%
84
57%
64%
1.98
0.61
USD
USD
17%
1:200