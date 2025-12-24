- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
2 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Best trade:
0.61 USD
Worst trade:
-0.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1.04 USD (1 035 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.19 USD (193 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
33.28%
Max deposit load:
8.96%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
4.47
Long Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.47
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
0.52 USD
Average Loss:
-0.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.19 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
0.19 USD (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.25% (1.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|842
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.61 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.68 × 138
