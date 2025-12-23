- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
30 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
18 (37.50%)
Best trade:
46.50 USD
Worst trade:
-47.70 USD
Gross Profit:
548.83 USD (10 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-337.67 USD (6 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (87.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.31
Long Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
4.40 USD
Average Profit:
18.29 USD
Average Loss:
-18.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-61.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
63.80 USD (1.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.36% (63.80 USD)
By Equity:
8.80% (429.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-20
|GBPUSD
|231
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-742
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.50 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 41
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GIVTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
USD
USD
10
0%
48
62%
100%
1.62
4.40
USD
USD
9%
1:500