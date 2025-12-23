SignalsSections
Alfie Dela Pena

Glasshour AI

Alfie Dela Pena
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
12 (54.55%)
Best trade:
9.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5.20 USD
Gross Profit:
35.73 USD (1 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.97 USD (880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (7.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.58 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
34.59%
Max deposit load:
95.63%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
12 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.76%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.45 USD (21.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.85% (13.45 USD)
By Equity:
7.01% (7.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm 132
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.00 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

All Trade is Executed by AI Robot. This EA is based on most Prop Firm Model to pass.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated, non-martingale trading system designed to trade trend-aligned pullbacks with strict risk management.

The EA follows a rule-based methodology and executes trades only when predefined market conditions are met. It does not use grid trading, hedging.


No reviews
2025.12.29 03:14
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 20:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
