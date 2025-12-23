- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
11 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Best trade:
80.35 USD
Worst trade:
-24.66 USD
Gross Profit:
277.59 USD (15 754 pips)
Gross Loss:
-114.63 USD (11 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (123.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.88 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
40.74%
Max deposit load:
8.88%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
12 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
9.59 USD
Average Profit:
25.24 USD
Average Loss:
-19.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-113.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.78 USD (5)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.78 USD
Maximal:
113.78 USD (10.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.16% (113.78 USD)
By Equity:
7.35% (82.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|163
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.35 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.00 × 1
|
ExcelMarketsNZ-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariUK-Market-1
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 12
|
IronFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WhoTrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
17
64%
41%
2.42
9.59
USD
USD
10%
1:500