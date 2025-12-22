- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
5 (15.62%)
Loss Trades:
27 (84.38%)
Best trade:
26.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-28.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
74.94 EUR (46 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-199.98 EUR (129 887 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (26.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.78 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.23%
Max deposit load:
10.94%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.37
Expected Payoff:
-3.91 EUR
Average Profit:
14.99 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-92.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.29 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-37.90%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.04 EUR
Maximal:
135.19 EUR (149.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.87% (135.19 EUR)
By Equity:
3.02% (10.02 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|24
|XAUUSD+
|8
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-137
|XAUUSD+
|-6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-84K
|XAUUSD+
|941
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Grand Ratio risque/recompense pour une profitabilité long terme. Privilégiez un compte avec un faible spread.
