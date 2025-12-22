SignalsSections
Killian Nibel

TradePulse SCALP

Killian Nibel
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 -38%
VantageInternational-Live 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
5 (15.62%)
Loss Trades:
27 (84.38%)
Best trade:
26.78 EUR
Worst trade:
-28.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
74.94 EUR (46 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-199.98 EUR (129 887 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (26.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.78 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.23%
Max deposit load:
10.94%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.37
Expected Payoff:
-3.91 EUR
Average Profit:
14.99 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-92.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.29 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-37.90%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.04 EUR
Maximal:
135.19 EUR (149.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.87% (135.19 EUR)
By Equity:
3.02% (10.02 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 24
XAUUSD+ 8
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -137
XAUUSD+ -6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -84K
XAUUSD+ 941
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.78 EUR
Worst trade: -29 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.29 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
Grand Ratio risque/recompense pour une profitabilité long terme. Privilégiez un compte avec un faible spread. 
No reviews
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 04:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 03:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.22 14:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 14:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 14:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 14:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
