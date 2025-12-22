SignalsSections
Alexander Gomez Ruiz

AlertQuo

Alexander Gomez Ruiz
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 10%
growth since 2025 10%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
110 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
70 (38.89%)
Best trade:
276.00 USD
Worst trade:
-748.73 USD
Gross Profit:
3 939.41 USD (229 797 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 604.64 USD (119 942 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (62.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
289.70 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
104.75%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
91 (50.56%)
Short Trades:
89 (49.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.86 USD
Average Profit:
35.81 USD
Average Loss:
-51.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-789.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 409.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.45%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 979.97 USD (45.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.97% (1 979.97 USD)
By Equity:
48.95% (2 679.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JAPAN_225 29
US_2000 24
US_TECH100 23
GERMANY_40 17
GOLD 16
UK_100 16
US_500 15
US_30 12
CrudeOIL 10
FAANG 8
SILVER 7
SWISS_20 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JAPAN_225 -1.7K
US_2000 291
US_TECH100 281
GERMANY_40 238
GOLD 331
UK_100 93
US_500 461
US_30 258
CrudeOIL 27
FAANG 36
SILVER -10
SWISS_20 -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JAPAN_225 -3.4K
US_2000 1.1K
US_TECH100 88K
GERMANY_40 -685
GOLD 10K
UK_100 5K
US_500 7.4K
US_30 957
CrudeOIL 214
FAANG 2.8K
SILVER -2K
SWISS_20 -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +276.00 USD
Worst trade: -749 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -789.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 05:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.06 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 03:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 01:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 22:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 17:09
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 13:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlertQuo
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
4
96%
180
61%
100%
1.09
1.86
USD
49%
1:400
Copy

