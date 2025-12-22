SignalsSections
Suwandi Suwandi

RabittaSquad

Suwandi Suwandi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
FXGT-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
9 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Best trade:
15.74 USD
Worst trade:
-4.87 USD
Gross Profit:
36.99 USD (3 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.44 USD (1 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (26.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
10.98%
Max deposit load:
8.43%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.07 USD
Maximal:
15.79 USD (23.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.17% (15.79 USD)
By Equity:
7.18% (4.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.74 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXGT-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Recomended :

Start with $ 50

Account Type : Standard

Leverage use : 1:500

Target : Base on market condition and our Technical Calculation

our Mission : Grow small account


Note : Not financial advice just want to share my trading strategy

           No Promise to profit all time

  Follow with your own consideration and smart and follow with 

  wise money managment.


No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 05:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
