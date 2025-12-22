- Growth
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Loss Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Best trade:
15.38 USD
Worst trade:
-29.70 USD
Gross Profit:
39.06 USD (3 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-173.55 USD (17 352 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (7.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.38 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.51
Trading activity:
3.20%
Max deposit load:
6.41%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Short Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-6.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.55 USD
Average Loss:
-17.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-104.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.49 USD
Maximal:
136.47 USD (17.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.61% (136.47 USD)
By Equity:
10.80% (78.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.38 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Dunboyne-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
MMCIS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexEU-FixCent
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.15 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.20 × 15
|
Tier1FX-Real
|0.35 × 68
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.38 × 16
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.45 × 29
|
TitanFX-01
|0.45 × 149
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.67 × 12
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.93 × 46
|
LQD1-Live01
|1.00 × 2
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|1.10 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live
|1.56 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|1.77 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|1.82 × 217
USD Gold
