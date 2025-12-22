- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
13 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
3 (18.75%)
Best trade:
10.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.02 USD
Gross Profit:
41.28 USD (27 349 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.48 USD (4 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (23.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.06 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.64
Trading activity:
6.15%
Max deposit load:
23.45%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.27
Long Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Short Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Profit Factor:
4.87
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.15%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.69 USD (0.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.71% (7.69 USD)
By Equity:
10.43% (111.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
56%
16
81%
6%
4.86
2.05
USD
USD
10%
1:200