- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.40 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
32.36 USD (2 262 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (32.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.36 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
60.76%
Max deposit load:
1.89%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
90.66
Long Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Profit Factor:
51.37
Expected Payoff:
4.05 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
0.35 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.80% (18.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|11
|GBPAUD
|7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|183
|AUDCAD
|526
|AUDUSD
|37
|GBPNZD
|993
|GBPAUD
|523
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.40 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.26 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.63 × 1102
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.08 × 6623
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.56 × 25
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.67 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.14 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 46
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.53 × 32
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.24 × 183
