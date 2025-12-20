- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
15 (88.23%)
Loss Trades:
2 (11.76%)
Best trade:
102.50 USD
Worst trade:
-242.35 USD
Gross Profit:
883.13 USD (38 618 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.98 USD (30 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (817.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
817.23 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
1.30%
Max deposit load:
13.72%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
3.56
Expected Payoff:
37.36 USD
Average Profit:
58.88 USD
Average Loss:
-123.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-242.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
242.35 USD (18.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.40% (242.35 USD)
By Equity:
17.60% (231.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|635
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +102.50 USD
Worst trade: -242 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +817.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
