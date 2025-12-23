The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real18 0.00 × 1 JunoMarkets-Server 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 15 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real 0.00 × 1 EurotradeSA-Server-1 0.10 × 150 BridgeMarkets-MT5 0.17 × 6 LiteFinance-MT5 0.38 × 48 Exness-MT5Real10 0.39 × 18 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.50 × 12 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 0.94 × 33 OxSecurities-Live 1.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 1 TradeSmart-Server01 1.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.11 × 133 itexsys-Platform 1.22 × 18 BDSwissGlobal-Server01 1.49 × 53 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 1.70 × 261 Exness-MT5Real8 1.80 × 49 GOMarketsIntl-Live 2.00 × 3 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.08 × 599 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.14 × 16342 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.14 × 373 VantageInternational-Live 4 2.21 × 180 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 2.21 × 189 85 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor