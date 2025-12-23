SignalsSections
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 USD VI

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 reviews
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -56%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 106
Profit Trades:
1 683 (79.91%)
Loss Trades:
423 (20.09%)
Best trade:
1 458.89 USD
Worst trade:
-5 879.94 USD
Gross Profit:
26 588.10 USD (542 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 473.60 USD (381 862 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (1 339.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 459.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
61.95%
Max deposit load:
30.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.40
Long Trades:
1 174 (55.75%)
Short Trades:
932 (44.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
15.80 USD
Average Loss:
-72.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-207.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 879.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-12.03%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 622.61 USD
Maximal:
9 644.67 USD (239.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.76% (9 644.67 USD)
By Equity:
55.26% (6 671.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 446
AUDUSD 412
USDCHF 315
EURUSD 237
XAUUSD 155
USDJPY 127
NZDUSD 59
AUDCAD 50
USDCAD 39
DE40 34
US30 28
US500 27
USTEC 23
XTIUSD 22
EURAUD 19
EURCAD 19
GBPAUD 16
AUDCHF 14
GBPCAD 14
EURGBP 13
CHFJPY 7
EURCHF 7
XAGUSD 6
GBPCHF 5
GBPNZD 4
USDSGD 3
NZDCAD 3
EURJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -1K
AUDUSD -154
USDCHF 250
EURUSD -1.9K
XAUUSD -582
USDJPY 97
NZDUSD -25
AUDCAD 648
USDCAD 54
DE40 109
US30 32
US500 15
USTEC 137
XTIUSD -1.8K
EURAUD 38
EURCAD -30
GBPAUD 375
AUDCHF 152
GBPCAD 249
EURGBP -281
CHFJPY 26
EURCHF 35
XAGUSD -10
GBPCHF -23
GBPNZD -88
USDSGD -218
NZDCAD 5
EURJPY 43
ETHUSD -16
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 15K
AUDUSD -2.6K
USDCHF 13K
EURUSD 183
XAUUSD 11K
USDJPY 1.8K
NZDUSD -2.4K
AUDCAD 2.9K
USDCAD 1.3K
DE40 61K
US30 -28K
US500 7K
USTEC 79K
XTIUSD -1.9K
EURAUD 2K
EURCAD -277
GBPAUD 3.1K
AUDCHF 87
GBPCAD 2.5K
EURGBP -747
CHFJPY 205
EURCHF 183
XAGUSD -154
GBPCHF 4
GBPNZD -1.8K
USDSGD -966
NZDCAD 106
EURJPY 854
ETHUSD -2.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 458.89 USD
Worst trade: -5 880 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 339.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.39 × 18
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.50 × 12
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
itexsys-Platform
1.22 × 18
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.70 × 261
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsIntl-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.14 × 16342
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.14 × 373
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.21 × 180
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
85 more...
The MPH MT5 USD VI signal is here for competition and testing purposes only. Please do not copy it!

Happy Trading

MPH
No reviews
2026.01.13 16:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 14:30
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 13:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 10:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 09:15
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 17:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
