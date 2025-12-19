- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Best trade:
13.01 PLN
Worst trade:
-21.76 PLN
Gross Profit:
23.80 PLN (1 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.11 PLN (3 616 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (23.80 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.80 PLN (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.83
Trading activity:
0.23%
Max deposit load:
34.99%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.17
Expected Payoff:
-11.23 PLN
Average Profit:
7.93 PLN
Average Loss:
-19.44 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-86.12 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.12 PLN (5)
Monthly growth:
-17.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
112.31 PLN
Maximal:
112.31 PLN (17.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.97% (112.31 PLN)
By Equity:
4.00% (21.94 PLN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY+
|3
|NZDUSD+
|1
|CADJPY+
|1
|GER40
|1
|AUDJPY+
|1
|FRA40
|1
|UK100
|1
|USDCNH+
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY+
|-4
|NZDUSD+
|-5
|CADJPY+
|-7
|GER40
|4
|AUDJPY+
|-5
|FRA40
|-5
|UK100
|-6
|USDCNH+
|-6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY+
|-42
|NZDUSD+
|-41
|CADJPY+
|-45
|GER40
|1.5K
|AUDJPY+
|-60
|FRA40
|-1.2K
|UK100
|-2K
|USDCNH+
|-107
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.01 PLN
Worst trade: -22 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.80 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.12 PLN
