Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
22 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
33 (60.00%)
Best trade:
3.40 USD
Worst trade:
-6.17 USD
Gross Profit:
20.15 USD (20 142 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.43 USD (27 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.17 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
1.27%
Max deposit load:
23.84%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
49 (89.09%)
Short Trades:
6 (10.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-0.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-7.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.59 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-7.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.72 USD
Maximal:
16.79 USD (15.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.39% (16.79 USD)
By Equity:
3.85% (3.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|55
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-7
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-7.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.40 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Scalping on XAUUSD only. Balance minimum $100 leverage 1:200
No reviews
