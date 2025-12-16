- Growth
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
338 (82.03%)
Loss Trades:
74 (17.96%)
Best trade:
34.32 USD
Worst trade:
-91.83 USD
Gross Profit:
1 550.20 USD (641 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 782.92 USD (722 162 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (72.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.49 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
39.33%
Max deposit load:
10.99%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
409
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
166 (40.29%)
Short Trades:
246 (59.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.56 USD
Average Profit:
4.59 USD
Average Loss:
-24.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-303.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-303.62 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-7.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
307.70 USD
Maximal:
750.88 USD (22.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.35% (750.88 USD)
By Equity:
6.58% (199.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|412
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-233
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-80K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.32 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -303.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
