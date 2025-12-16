- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
22 (59.45%)
Loss Trades:
15 (40.54%)
Best trade:
15.22 USD
Worst trade:
-5.22 USD
Gross Profit:
57.22 USD (3 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.10 USD (912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
0.10%
Max deposit load:
17.36%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
11 seconds
Recovery Factor:
7.69
Long Trades:
22 (59.46%)
Short Trades:
15 (40.54%)
Profit Factor:
3.35
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-1.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
40.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.41 USD
Maximal:
5.22 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.29% (5.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.46% (0.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.22 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
USD
140
USD
USD
2
100%
37
59%
0%
3.34
1.08
USD
USD
4%
1:500