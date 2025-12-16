- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
17 (85.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (15.00%)
Best trade:
10.02 USD
Worst trade:
-1.46 USD
Gross Profit:
17.96 USD (382 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.23 USD (221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (17.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.56 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
20.95%
Max deposit load:
14.74%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.56
Long Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.56
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-1.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.23 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.36% (3.23 USD)
By Equity:
6.17% (54.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|161
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.02 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
905
USD
USD
2
100%
20
85%
21%
5.56
0.74
USD
USD
6%
1:200