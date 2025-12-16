SignalsSections
Chun Kit Lok

Darwinex 100K

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 4%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
37 (88.09%)
Loss Trades:
5 (11.90%)
Best trade:
1 159.52 USD
Worst trade:
-836.17 USD
Gross Profit:
5 736.47 USD (1 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 013.62 USD (317 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 235.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 745.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
20.21%
Max deposit load:
47.39%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
34 (80.95%)
Short Trades:
8 (19.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.85
Expected Payoff:
88.64 USD
Average Profit:
155.04 USD
Average Loss:
-402.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-836.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-836.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.60 USD
Maximal:
836.17 USD (0.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.78% (787.30 USD)
By Equity:
6.29% (6 400.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDJPY 49
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 513
GBPUSD 366
USDJPY 37
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 159.52 USD
Worst trade: -836 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 235.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -836.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 10:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darwinex 100K
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
104K
USD
2
100%
42
88%
20%
2.84
88.64
USD
6%
1:200
