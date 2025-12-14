SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Long term Forex Fund
Phu Quy Tran

Long term Forex Fund

Phu Quy Tran
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
77 (68.14%)
Loss Trades:
36 (31.86%)
Best trade:
46.60 USD
Worst trade:
-41.79 USD
Gross Profit:
452.81 USD (36 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219.28 USD (21 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (96.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.33 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.40%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
52 (46.02%)
Short Trades:
61 (53.98%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
2.07 USD
Average Profit:
5.88 USD
Average Loss:
-6.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-19.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
105.52 USD (21.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.09% (105.52 USD)
By Equity:
3.86% (77.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 55
AUDCAD.f 52
NZDCAD.f 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 56
AUDCAD.f 161
NZDCAD.f 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 5.9K
AUDCAD.f 8.3K
NZDCAD.f 779
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.60 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hơn 10 năm kinh nghiệm giao dịch vàng và ngoại tệ. Phù hợp cho đầu tư dài hạn và ổn định.
No reviews
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 15:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 15:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
