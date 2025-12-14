- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Loss Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Best trade:
28.44 USD
Worst trade:
-20.48 USD
Gross Profit:
53.47 USD (4 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.05 USD (25 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (53.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.47 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
49.94%
Max deposit load:
44.27%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
26.74 USD
Average Loss:
-5.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-46.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.43 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.43 USD
Maximal:
46.43 USD (4.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.64% (46.43 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (18.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|22
|XAUUSD
|-25
|GBPJPY
|-8
|GBPUSD
|-6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|2K
|XAUUSD
|-25K
|GBPJPY
|-37
|GBPUSD
|-556
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.44 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
AAFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Classic Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
2
100%
11
18%
50%
1.04
0.22
USD
USD
5%
1:200