- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Best trade:
60.82 USD
Worst trade:
-50.20 USD
Gross Profit:
436.31 USD (40 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-207.44 USD (18 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (260.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
260.09 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
34.70%
Max deposit load:
2.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
17 (94.44%)
Short Trades:
1 (5.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
12.72 USD
Average Profit:
39.66 USD
Average Loss:
-29.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-83.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
65.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.96 USD
Maximal:
83.48 USD (14.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.65% (83.48 USD)
By Equity:
8.64% (45.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|229
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
