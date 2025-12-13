SignalsSections
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez

TPFX EAs

Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
89 (91.75%)
Loss Trades:
8 (8.25%)
Best trade:
0.68 USD
Worst trade:
-0.95 USD
Gross Profit:
10.05 USD (11 576 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.18 USD (33 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (4.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.96 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.18
Long Trades:
97 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.61
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.11 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.17%
Annual Forecast:
2.03%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.52 USD (7.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.39% (1.52 USD)
By Equity:
6.16% (6.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.68 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This account is running the EAs created by TPFX Team, they are gonna be changing contantly in settings and logic looking for better performance so ask for details if interested
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.13 15:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 14:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
