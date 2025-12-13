SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ridwanullah
Ridwanullah

Ridwanullah

Ridwanullah
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 82%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
12 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
16 (57.14%)
Best trade:
35.87 USD
Worst trade:
-21.18 USD
Gross Profit:
391.77 USD (39 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-308.19 USD (30 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (105.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
53.36%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
23 (82.14%)
Short Trades:
5 (17.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
32.65 USD
Average Loss:
-19.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-61.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
82.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.11 USD
Maximal:
93.83 USD (29.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.82% (93.83 USD)
By Equity:
14.35% (19.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 84
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 8.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.87 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My trading plan with pending order and xauusd only.
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 12:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 16:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 13:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 13:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 07:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ridwanullah
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
164
USD
3
0%
28
42%
53%
1.27
2.99
USD
40%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.