Fei Luo

Trade joyfully with the trend

Fei Luo
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
25.81 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
153.40 USD (15 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (153.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.40 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading activity:
36.70%
Max deposit load:
12.34%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
11.80 USD
Average Profit:
11.80 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
30.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
74.22% (491.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 8
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 87
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 8.8K
XAUUSD 6.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Best trade: +25.81 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3426
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29554
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
Broker: IC Markets Global
Server: ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
Trading targets: gold, silver, indices, etc
Leverage ratio: 1:500
Trading principles: Trend trading, risk management, easy trading, happy trading
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 21:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 10:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 10:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 08:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 08:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 08:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
