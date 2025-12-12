- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
25.81 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
153.40 USD (15 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (153.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.40 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading activity:
36.70%
Max deposit load:
12.34%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
11.80 USD
Average Profit:
11.80 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
30.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
74.22% (491.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|5
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|87
|XAUUSD
|66
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.81 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3426
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29554
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Broker: IC Markets Global
Server: ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
Trading targets: gold, silver, indices, etc
Leverage ratio: 1:500
Trading principles: Trend trading, risk management, easy trading, happy trading
