- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
22 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
14.46 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
104.09 USD (5 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (104.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.09 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.64
Trading activity:
1.25%
Max deposit load:
6.63%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
13 (59.09%)
Short Trades:
9 (40.91%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.73 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
41.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
7.33% (20.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.46 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
304
USD
USD
5
100%
22
100%
1%
n/a
4.73
USD
USD
7%
1:500