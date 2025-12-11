📊 Order Flow System

Professional intraday trading system based on Volume & Order Flow analysis.

The main trading activity is concentrated in the London session, where liquidity and volatility provide the highest-quality intraday opportunities. For optimal signal execution, an ECN account with low spreads and fast execution is recommended.

📈 Strategy Overview

— The strategy focuses on short-term institutional price movements during high-liquidity conditions, primarily in the London session.

— It is designed to exploit intraday inefficiencies created by real market participation rather than long-term directional bias.

— Decision-making is based on real order flow dynamics, allowing the system to follow actual market pressure instead of lagging indicators.

— The approach combines liquidity timing with order flow execution to identify precise intraday opportunities with controlled risk exposure.

💰 Minimum Recommended Deposit

A minimum deposit of $200–500+ is recommended for proper risk management and execution under ECN conditions.

🛡 Risk Framework

— Trading is fully manual, with an Expert Advisor used exclusively for position sizing and lot calculation.

— Risk per trade is strictly limited to 1–2% of account equity.

— Every position is protected by a predefined stop-loss.

— No averaging, no martingale, and no high-risk recovery strategies are applied.

— Maximum expected drawdown during a losing streak is approximately -10% of account balance.