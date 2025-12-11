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Alikhan Yakhyaev

ORDER FLOW System

Alikhan Yakhyaev
Alikhan Yakhyaev

Alikhan Yakhyaev

- I have been trading since 2010. This is my job.
- Since 2014 at MQL5.com.
- I will answer any questions. Write.
****My trading signals***
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/investor_95
50 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 408%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
307 (56.64%)
Loss Trades:
235 (43.36%)
Best trade:
6.25 USD
Worst trade:
-4.56 USD
Gross Profit:
220.38 USD (21 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.95 USD (9 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.23 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
2.01%
Max deposit load:
81.01%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.47
Long Trades:
242 (44.65%)
Short Trades:
300 (55.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
7.69%
Annual Forecast:
93.30%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
11.96 USD (36.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.96% (11.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.87% (4.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 311
EURUSD 94
USDJPY 45
GBPAUD 23
EURJPY 21
XAUUSD 17
AUDJPY 11
EURCAD 11
EURAUD 5
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 64
EURUSD -5
USDJPY 0
GBPAUD -1
EURJPY -8
XAUUSD 23
AUDJPY -4
EURCAD 3
EURAUD 4
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 0
AUDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8K
EURUSD 189
USDJPY 560
GBPAUD 76
EURJPY -642
XAUUSD 2.6K
AUDJPY -241
EURCAD 506
EURAUD 660
EURNZD 424
AUDUSD -46
AUDCAD -48
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.25 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.34 × 413
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 676
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.47 × 34
Darwinex-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.53 × 186
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.53 × 15
ThreeTrader-Live
0.56 × 198
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
TitanFX-06
0.75 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.79 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.92 × 86
76 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

📊 Order Flow System

Professional intraday trading system based on Volume & Order Flow analysis.

The main trading activity is concentrated in the London session, where liquidity and volatility provide the highest-quality intraday opportunities. For optimal signal execution, an ECN account with low spreads and fast execution is recommended.

📈 Strategy Overview

— The strategy focuses on short-term institutional price movements during high-liquidity conditions, primarily in the London session.

— It is designed to exploit intraday inefficiencies created by real market participation rather than long-term directional bias.

— Decision-making is based on real order flow dynamics, allowing the system to follow actual market pressure instead of lagging indicators.

— The approach combines liquidity timing with order flow execution to identify precise intraday opportunities with controlled risk exposure.

💰 Minimum Recommended Deposit

A minimum deposit of $200–500+ is recommended for proper risk management and execution under ECN conditions.

🛡 Risk Framework

— Trading is fully manual, with an Expert Advisor used exclusively for position sizing and lot calculation.

— Risk per trade is strictly limited to 1–2% of account equity.

— Every position is protected by a predefined stop-loss.

— No averaging, no martingale, and no high-risk recovery strategies are applied.

— Maximum expected drawdown during a losing streak is approximately -10% of account balance.

..........................

If you're interested in long-term trading, check out my second signal,  The Pursuit of Happyness

Using both signals is ideal for capital diversification, as the strategies are completely different in timeframe and analysis methods.































































































No reviews
2026.08.06 09:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 12:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 08:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.04 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.03 11:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.03 01:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.31 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.23 01:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.11 00:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.10 20:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.11 10:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.10 10:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 18:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ORDER FLOW System
40 USD per month
408%
0
0
USD
249
USD
70
83%
542
56%
2%
1.54
0.14
USD
10%
1:100
Copy

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