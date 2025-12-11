- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|311
|EURUSD
|94
|USDJPY
|45
|GBPAUD
|23
|EURJPY
|21
|XAUUSD
|17
|AUDJPY
|11
|EURCAD
|11
|EURAUD
|5
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|64
|EURUSD
|-5
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|-1
|EURJPY
|-8
|XAUUSD
|23
|AUDJPY
|-4
|EURCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|0
|AUDCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|8K
|EURUSD
|189
|USDJPY
|560
|GBPAUD
|76
|EURJPY
|-642
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|AUDJPY
|-241
|EURCAD
|506
|EURAUD
|660
|EURNZD
|424
|AUDUSD
|-46
|AUDCAD
|-48
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
Exness-Real17
|0.34 × 413
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.46 × 676
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.47 × 34
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.53 × 186
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.53 × 15
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.56 × 198
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
TitanFX-06
|0.75 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.79 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.92 × 86
📊 Order Flow System
Professional intraday trading system based on Volume & Order Flow analysis.
The main trading activity is concentrated in the London session, where liquidity and volatility provide the highest-quality intraday opportunities. For optimal signal execution, an ECN account with low spreads and fast execution is recommended.
📈 Strategy Overview
— The strategy focuses on short-term institutional price movements during high-liquidity conditions, primarily in the London session.
— It is designed to exploit intraday inefficiencies created by real market participation rather than long-term directional bias.
— Decision-making is based on real order flow dynamics, allowing the system to follow actual market pressure instead of lagging indicators.
— The approach combines liquidity timing with order flow execution to identify precise intraday opportunities with controlled risk exposure.
💰 Minimum Recommended Deposit
A minimum deposit of $200–500+ is recommended for proper risk management and execution under ECN conditions.
🛡 Risk Framework
— Trading is fully manual, with an Expert Advisor used exclusively for position sizing and lot calculation.
— Risk per trade is strictly limited to 1–2% of account equity.
— Every position is protected by a predefined stop-loss.
— No averaging, no martingale, and no high-risk recovery strategies are applied.
— Maximum expected drawdown during a losing streak is approximately -10% of account balance.
USD
USD
USD