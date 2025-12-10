SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SAR EA
Dian Wahyudi

SAR EA

Dian Wahyudi
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
32 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
4 (11.11%)
Best trade:
5.10 USD
Worst trade:
-4.94 USD
Gross Profit:
26.02 USD (2 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.54 USD (400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.08 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
4.10%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.94
Long Trades:
10 (27.78%)
Short Trades:
26 (72.22%)
Profit Factor:
3.98
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
0.81 USD
Average Loss:
-1.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.94 USD (0.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.81% (4.94 USD)
By Equity:
14.02% (85.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 19
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.10 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.53 × 30
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
RSGFinance-Live
9.95 × 40
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
This signal uses SAR expert advisor

Rules for using this robot:
  • Minimum deposit: 300 USD
  • Currency pairs: GBP/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)
Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

This high risk trading system is suitable for risk taker investments 

Buy / Rent SAR Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563

This Signal Robot Parameter Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736703


NOTE: Please do not copy this signal as it is sensitive to spread. This signal will make a profit, maybe your account will lose. I recommend to rent or buy this SAR EA.


No reviews
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 02:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 23:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 23:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 23:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 23:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 23:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
