Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
44 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (8.33%)
Best trade:
39.79 USD
Worst trade:
-22.21 USD
Gross Profit:
463.17 USD (46 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.79 USD (8 177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (255.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.58 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
70.38%
Max deposit load:
3.35%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.17
Long Trades:
48 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.66
Expected Payoff:
7.95 USD
Average Profit:
10.53 USD
Average Loss:
-20.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.21 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
38.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.21 USD (1.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.77% (19.14 USD)
By Equity:
9.60% (102.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|381
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2004 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
3
100%
48
91%
70%
5.66
7.95
USD
USD
10%
1:500