Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Best trade:
49.56 USD
Worst trade:
-35.45 USD
Gross Profit:
147.16 USD (15 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.03 USD (18 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (97.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
16.56%
Max deposit load:
1.39%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-3.89 USD
Average Profit:
49.05 USD
Average Loss:
-26.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-140.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.63 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.43 USD
Maximal:
140.63 USD (4.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (140.63 USD)
By Equity:
1.57% (48.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-39
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.56 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
1
0%
10
30%
17%
0.79
-3.89
USD
USD
5%
1:50