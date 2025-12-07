SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TimeCome EA
Ivan Lazarenko

TimeCome EA

Ivan Lazarenko
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 111 USD per month
growth since 2025 -93%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
5 (14.28%)
Loss Trades:
30 (85.71%)
Best trade:
66.83 USD
Worst trade:
-34.33 USD
Gross Profit:
126.79 USD (12 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.39 USD (30 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (66.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.83 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.27
Trading activity:
44.36%
Max deposit load:
93.45%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Short Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-5.30 USD
Average Profit:
25.36 USD
Average Loss:
-10.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-133.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.16 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
-92.80%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
185.60 USD
Maximal:
185.60 USD (92.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.80% (185.60 USD)
By Equity:
39.30% (11.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -186
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.83 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
The account is traded by the TimeCome EA expert advisor
No reviews
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 19:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 14:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.07 14:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 14:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 14:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
