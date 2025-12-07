- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
65 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
25 (27.78%)
Best trade:
23.80 USD
Worst trade:
-19.19 USD
Gross Profit:
610.07 USD (61 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.58 USD (21 888 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (438.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
438.98 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
68.45%
Max deposit load:
21.12%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.12
Long Trades:
42 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
48 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.73
Expected Payoff:
4.29 USD
Average Profit:
9.39 USD
Average Loss:
-8.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-180.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.47 USD (16)
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.07 USD
Maximal:
182.35 USD (7.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.97% (181.11 USD)
By Equity:
24.16% (627.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|386
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.80 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +438.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.31 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29492
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
1
72%
90
72%
68%
2.72
4.29
USD
USD
24%
1:500