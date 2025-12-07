- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
49.55 USD
Worst trade:
-50.20 USD
Gross Profit:
162.25 USD (15 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.90 USD (6 480 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (143.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.76 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
35.83%
Max deposit load:
2.47%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
12.04 USD
Average Profit:
32.45 USD
Average Loss:
-21.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-65.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.41 USD
Maximal:
65.90 USD (2.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.18% (65.90 USD)
By Equity:
2.12% (65.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|88
|EURJPY
|18
|GBPUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|-6
|GBPJPY
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|EURJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-970
|EURUSD
|-510
|GBPJPY
|913
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.55 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +143.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
3
0%
8
62%
36%
2.46
12.04
USD
USD
2%
1:50