- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
15 (46.87%)
Loss Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Best trade:
148.71 USD
Worst trade:
-151.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 634.09 USD (62 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 215.39 USD (46 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (820.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
820.40 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
11.85%
Max deposit load:
2.39%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
24 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
13.08 USD
Average Profit:
108.94 USD
Average Loss:
-71.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-664.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-664.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
664.40 USD
Maximal:
664.40 USD (22.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.15% (664.40 USD)
By Equity:
1.10% (38.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|407
|USDJPY
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|USDJPY
|671
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148.71 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +820.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -664.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NordGroupInv-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
XGLOBAL-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
6
0%
32
46%
12%
1.34
13.08
USD
USD
22%
1:50