- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
233 (84.72%)
Loss Trades:
42 (15.27%)
Best trade:
39.29 USD
Worst trade:
-43.11 USD
Gross Profit:
1 764.98 USD (176 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-478.11 USD (47 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (112.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.89 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
82.54%
Max deposit load:
0.09%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
134
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.88
Long Trades:
275 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.69
Expected Payoff:
4.68 USD
Average Profit:
7.58 USD
Average Loss:
-11.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-60.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.24 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (5.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.39% (396.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|275
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|129K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.29 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
KWA's Account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
3
100%
275
84%
83%
3.69
4.68
USD
USD
0%
1:100