Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AI Strategy 2
Truong Ngoc Tuan

AI Strategy 2

Truong Ngoc Tuan
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
95 (73.64%)
Loss Trades:
34 (26.36%)
Best trade:
27.67 USD
Worst trade:
-13.20 USD
Gross Profit:
260.70 USD (27 831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.57 USD (10 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (42.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.55 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.30%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.87
Long Trades:
66 (51.16%)
Short Trades:
63 (48.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.85
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-2.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-28.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.79 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.79 USD (1.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.36% (28.79 USD)
By Equity:
1.08% (23.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHFm 20
EURGBPm 20
EURCADm 19
GBPCADm 18
GBPNZDm 16
AUDNZDm 16
AUDCADm 11
NZDCADm 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHFm 32
EURGBPm 24
EURCADm 23
GBPCADm 32
GBPNZDm 26
AUDNZDm 10
AUDCADm 5
NZDCADm 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHFm -473
EURGBPm 1.8K
EURCADm 3.2K
GBPCADm 3K
GBPNZDm 4.5K
AUDNZDm 1.8K
AUDCADm 763
NZDCADm 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.67 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.04 17:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
