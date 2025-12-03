SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Kambiz
Kambiz Shahriarynasab

Kambiz

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
395
Profit Trades:
202 (51.13%)
Loss Trades:
193 (48.86%)
Best trade:
597.80 USD
Worst trade:
-309.60 USD
Gross Profit:
8 768.31 USD (116 214 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 355.23 USD (89 149 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (363.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
857.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
95.35%
Max deposit load:
15.53%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
123 (31.14%)
Short Trades:
272 (68.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
6.11 USD
Average Profit:
43.41 USD
Average Loss:
-32.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-479.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-565.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
25.45%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.14 USD
Maximal:
1 088.52 USD (15.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.97% (1 087.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (112.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 375
US500 10
JP225 5
XAGUSD.r 3
GBPUSD.r 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 2.9K
US500 -291
JP225 -71
XAGUSD.r -30
GBPUSD.r -105
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 50K
US500 -4.4K
JP225 -17K
XAGUSD.r -813
GBPUSD.r -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.80 USD
Worst trade: -310 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +363.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -479.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 18:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
