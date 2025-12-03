- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
17 (65.38%)
Loss Trades:
9 (34.62%)
Best trade:
38.03 USD
Worst trade:
-42.04 USD
Gross Profit:
164.34 USD (170 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-96.42 USD (90 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (23.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
38.20%
Max deposit load:
3.47%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
26 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.67 USD
Average Loss:
-10.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-26.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.17%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
67.95 USD (17.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.61% (67.95 USD)
By Equity:
10.63% (29.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.03 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The work is carried out in automatic mode. On one pair. Telegram: @rza_54
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
318
USD
USD
3
96%
26
65%
38%
1.70
2.61
USD
USD
18%
1:500