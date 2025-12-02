- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
46.61 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
94.66 EUR (2 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (94.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.66 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
45.38%
Max deposit load:
54.40%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
118.71
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
45.73
Expected Payoff:
10.52 EUR
Average Profit:
10.52 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
4.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 EUR
Maximal:
0.78 EUR (0.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.16 EUR)
By Equity:
3.44% (69.68 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|69
|GBPAUD
|17
|AUDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|9
|GBPNZD
|6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|551
|AUDCAD
|95
|GBPUSD
|25
|GBPCHF
|120
|GBPNZD
|182
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.61 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.66 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.19 × 16
PUPrime-Live
|0.50 × 12
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.70 × 40
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|0.71 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.92 × 24
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|1.13 × 8
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 28
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.30 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.33 × 15
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.50 × 115
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.86 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
|2.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
|2.00 × 1
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
|2.08 × 13
