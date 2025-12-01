SignalsSections
Vitaly But

ECN Bot

Vitaly But
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
106 (82.17%)
Loss Trades:
23 (17.83%)
Best trade:
7.69 USD
Worst trade:
-21.32 USD
Gross Profit:
91.31 USD (31 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.09 USD (13 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.11 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.59%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
84 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
45 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-40.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.56 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
40.56 USD (53.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.08% (40.41 USD)
By Equity:
12.65% (63.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 67
USDCHF 34
EURCHF 23
.JP225Cash 4
EURAUD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash 21
USDCHF -2
EURCHF -9
.JP225Cash 1
EURAUD 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 16K
USDCHF 887
EURCHF -465
.JP225Cash 1.4K
EURAUD 21
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.69 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 61
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 24
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
GIVTrade-Server
0.00 × 3
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 12
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real9
0.00 × 4
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 5
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 135
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 17
GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 8
110 more...
We trade inside the channel and use hedging to protect the position when price moves outside the channel.

Price usually returns back into the channel, and the hedge protects the account during temporary breakouts.


No reviews
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 12:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ECN Bot
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
477
USD
4
0%
129
82%
100%
1.12
0.08
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

