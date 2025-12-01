SignalsSections
Pips Maker Gold
Lars Kirchknopf

Pips Maker Gold

Lars Kirchknopf
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
119 (83.21%)
Loss Trades:
24 (16.78%)
Best trade:
29.33 USD
Worst trade:
-21.60 USD
Gross Profit:
259.90 USD (22 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-150.60 USD (11 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.09 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
13.91%
Max deposit load:
11.97%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.82
Long Trades:
106 (74.13%)
Short Trades:
37 (25.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-6.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
44.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.81 USD (11.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.66% (38.81 USD)
By Equity:
25.37% (79.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 138
XAGUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 105
XAGUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
XAGUSD 94
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.33 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 13
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.41 × 118
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.44 × 73
ICMarkets-Live15
0.47 × 104
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.77 × 104
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
Alpari-ECN1
1.00 × 8
87 more...
Ich trade fast nur XAU/USD

Mittleres Risiko Max DD 25 Prozent

Kein Martingale nur Grid

Mindestgröße zum kopieren 500USD 


No reviews
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 18:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 17:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 17:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 10:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 10:14
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 10:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 10:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pips Maker Gold
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
356
USD
4
0%
143
83%
14%
1.72
0.76
USD
25%
1:500
