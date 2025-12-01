- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
119 (83.21%)
Loss Trades:
24 (16.78%)
Best trade:
29.33 USD
Worst trade:
-21.60 USD
Gross Profit:
259.90 USD (22 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-150.60 USD (11 130 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (51.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.09 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
13.91%
Max deposit load:
11.97%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.82
Long Trades:
106 (74.13%)
Short Trades:
37 (25.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-6.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
44.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.81 USD (11.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.66% (38.81 USD)
By Equity:
25.37% (79.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|138
|XAGUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|105
|XAGUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|XAGUSD
|94
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.33 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.41 × 118
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.44 × 73
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.47 × 104
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.77 × 104
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
Alpari-ECN1
|1.00 × 8
Ich trade fast nur XAU/USD
Mittleres Risiko Max DD 25 Prozent
Kein Martingale nur Grid
Mindestgröße zum kopieren 500USD
No reviews
