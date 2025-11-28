- Growth
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
57 (87.69%)
Loss Trades:
8 (12.31%)
Best trade:
36.94 USD
Worst trade:
-29.37 USD
Gross Profit:
425.18 USD (10 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.61 USD (1 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (136.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
136.23 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
44.31%
Max deposit load:
4.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.29
Long Trades:
56 (86.15%)
Short Trades:
9 (13.85%)
Profit Factor:
4.80
Expected Payoff:
5.18 USD
Average Profit:
7.46 USD
Average Loss:
-11.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-18.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
29.82 USD (0.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.74% (29.82 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (67.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|AUDCAD
|16
|AUDNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|229
|AUDCAD
|99
|AUDNZD
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|253
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.94 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 7
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.66 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 261
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.02 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.23 × 110
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.46 × 612
|
Alpari-Real01
|1.86 × 99
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
