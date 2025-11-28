- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
24 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
9 (27.27%)
Best trade:
22.24 GBP
Worst trade:
-31.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
106.62 GBP (13 827 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.15 GBP (14 923 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (90.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.45 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
21.99%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
30 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
3 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
4.44 GBP
Average Loss:
-12.57 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.63 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.60 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96.78 GBP
Maximal:
101.47 GBP (10.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.09% (101.41 GBP)
By Equity:
4.29% (41.94 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-30
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDCAD
|947
|NZDCAD
|458
|EURUSD
|249
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.24 GBP
Worst trade: -31 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.45 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.63 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.46 × 122
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.93 × 4997
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.26 × 35
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.34 × 308
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.36 × 33
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.49 × 505
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.51 × 67
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|1.56 × 54
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
993
GBP
GBP
3
100%
33
72%
22%
0.94
-0.20
GBP
GBP
10%
1:500