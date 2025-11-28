SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ICM FW_Market Master
Savell Martin

ICM FW_Market Master

Savell Martin
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
24 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
9 (27.27%)
Best trade:
22.24 GBP
Worst trade:
-31.01 GBP
Gross Profit:
106.62 GBP (13 827 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.15 GBP (14 923 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (90.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.45 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
21.99%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
30 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
3 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
4.44 GBP
Average Loss:
-12.57 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.63 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.60 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96.78 GBP
Maximal:
101.47 GBP (10.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.09% (101.41 GBP)
By Equity:
4.29% (41.94 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
AUDCAD 6
NZDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -30
AUDCAD 13
NZDCAD 6
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.8K
AUDCAD 947
NZDCAD 458
EURUSD 249
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.24 GBP
Worst trade: -31 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.45 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.63 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 122
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.93 × 4997
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.26 × 35
FPMarkets-Live
1.34 × 308
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.36 × 33
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real8
1.49 × 505
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
121 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 11:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 11:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 11:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
