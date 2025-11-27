- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
28 (39.43%)
Loss Trades:
43 (60.56%)
Best trade:
99.13 USD
Worst trade:
-102.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 535.09 USD (109 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 094.75 USD (114 303 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (264.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
264.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
74.51%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
67 (94.37%)
Short Trades:
4 (5.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-7.88 USD
Average Profit:
54.82 USD
Average Loss:
-48.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-629.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-629.74 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-5.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 092.67 USD
Maximal:
1 310.20 USD (12.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.82% (1 310.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.27% (324.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-560
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.13 USD
Worst trade: -103 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +264.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -629.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
9.4K
USD
USD
4
0%
71
39%
75%
0.73
-7.88
USD
USD
13%
1:50