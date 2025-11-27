SignalsSections
Rizwan Shafi

Scalper Gold

Rizwan Shafi
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -56%
CorePrimeLtd-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 645
Profit Trades:
1 600 (60.49%)
Loss Trades:
1 045 (39.51%)
Best trade:
8 676.63 USD
Worst trade:
-7 604.41 USD
Gross Profit:
197 976.45 USD (361 978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-183 982.19 USD (367 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
194 (734.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27 645.70 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
27.89%
Max deposit load:
322.68%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
1 284 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
1 361 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
5.29 USD
Average Profit:
123.74 USD
Average Loss:
-176.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
113 (-959.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 588.41 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-49.15%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29 169.83 USD (36.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.56% (29 169.83 USD)
By Equity:
92.84% (4 807.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2603
XAUUSD.Zero 22
BTCUSD 15
GCG6 3
XAUUSD.f 1
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4.2K
XAUUSD.Zero 17K
BTCUSD -693
GCG6 -2
XAUUSD.f 1.8K
GBPUSD -6
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
XAUUSD.Zero 20K
BTCUSD -70K
GCG6 -2
XAUUSD.f 1.8K
GBPUSD -5
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 676.63 USD
Worst trade: -7 604 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +734.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -959.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CorePrimeLtd-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 22:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 21:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 15:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.09 14:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 12:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 13:02
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 13:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 11:59
High current drawdown in 67% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 23:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 14:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
