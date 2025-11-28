SignalsSections
Yi Yang

FuYue 9

Yi Yang
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2700 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
DPrimeVU-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 328
Profit Trades:
570 (42.92%)
Loss Trades:
758 (57.08%)
Best trade:
1 860.50 USD
Worst trade:
-6 553.09 USD
Gross Profit:
44 753.05 USD (609 629 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 035.45 USD (936 436 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (278.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 849.30 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
81.88%
Max deposit load:
26.54%
Latest trade:
16 minutes ago
Trades per week:
163
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
890 (67.02%)
Short Trades:
438 (32.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-14.52 USD
Average Profit:
78.51 USD
Average Loss:
-84.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-2 093.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 340.49 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-22.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 652.33 USD
Maximal:
23 842.37 USD (25.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.58% (23 842.37 USD)
By Equity:
10.54% (8 677.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 1315
NAS100.s 12
USDCAD.s 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -19K
NAS100.s -220
USDCAD.s -148
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -319K
NAS100.s -7.3K
USDCAD.s -200
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 860.50 USD
Worst trade: -6 553 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 093.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 01:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 22:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 22:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
