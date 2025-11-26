- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
168
Profit Trades:
131 (77.97%)
Loss Trades:
37 (22.02%)
Best trade:
31.44 USD
Worst trade:
-68.41 USD
Gross Profit:
545.67 USD (30 201 pips)
Gross Loss:
-454.92 USD (32 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (41.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.17 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.51%
Max deposit load:
30.32%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
148 (88.10%)
Short Trades:
20 (11.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
4.17 USD
Average Loss:
-12.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-177.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-177.84 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.89 USD
Maximal:
260.94 USD (2.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.58% (260.81 USD)
By Equity:
1.84% (184.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|137
|NZDCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|9
|AUDNZD
|7
|XAGUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|104
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|XAGUSD
|-47
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.7K
|NZDCAD
|983
|AUDCAD
|589
|AUDNZD
|669
|XAGUSD
|-942
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.44 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -177.84 USD
No data
No reviews
